Mukul Roy's wife Krishna dies of cardiac arrest

Kolkata, July 6 (IANS) Krishna Roy, wife of Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

Krishna Roy died of cardiac arrest at 4.35 a.m. on Tuesday. Her body will be brought back to Kolkata on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her condolence message said, "I express my deep anguish at the death of Krishna Roy. She was involved in many social work. I express my heartfelt sorrow for Mukul Roy, his son Subhrangshu Roy and all the family members".