Mulayam, Akhilesh pay tribute to Dr Lohia on his death anniversary, recall his ideas, principles

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday paid tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary at Lohia Park here.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Lohiaji. When he was ill and when he used to come into conscious, he only used to ask: What will happen to our farmers and the youth of our country," said Yadav while talking to media persons."When I went to Germany, he showed me all his books and told me to keep them safe. He was not just a minister but a very wise man. The Samajwadi Party will always follow his ideas and will spread it among the youths," added Yadav.The former Defence Minister said that he could share those books with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre also if they want to read his speeches and noble ideas.Former Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav also paid tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia. "We have gathered here today to remember ideologies and dreams of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia," he said."Dr Lohia had a dream for every poor and youth of the country and he always thrived for a nation with no differences. He wanted peace and harmony among all," added Yadav."The country can prosper only if it follows the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. The Samajwadi Party can take the nation towards betterment," said Yadav. (ANI)