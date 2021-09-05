Mullah Baradar meets top UN official for humanitarian efforts

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): Taliban's deputy head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met UN under-secretary-general Martin Griffiths, urging the UN's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on Sunday, reported local media.



Baradar met Martin Griffiths at the country's foreign ministry in Kabul. Griffiths said that the UN will continue its support and cooperation to Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

Earlier, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) termed the Afghanistan situation a "humanitarian emergency of internal displacement" as more than half a million Afghan civilians have been displaced from the war-ravaged country.

"More than half a million Afghan civilians have already been displaced. The full impact of the evolving political situation isn't clear. What is clear is that we are witnessing large-scale displacement amid what is now a humanitarian emergency of internal displacement," UNHRC tweeted.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13.

Secretary-General Guterres, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed his deep concern about the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of a total collapse in basic services. (ANI)