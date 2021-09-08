'Mullahs, Taliban in power don't even have high school degrees, but are greatest'

"No Phd degree, master's degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in power, have no Phd, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all," Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir is heard saying in the video.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) A video widely shared on social media shows the Taliban's Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir diluting the importance of any kind of higher education.

The remarks, as expected, drew huge criticism.

Private universities and higher education institutions in Afghanistan that are following the new gender format have reopened.

Male and female university students will be taught in separate classrooms and only female lecturers will be allowed to teach girls' classes, Tolo News reported.

Joint classes are not acceptable at the universities. A Taliban official said, "Some of the universities are able to use separate buildings for girls, to teach the girls separately. But a number of universities do not have buildings, they can change the time of classes."

Meanwhile, officials from the private universities and institutions said they were willing to implement the new format required by the ministry. The officials are worried about the girls' low attendance at the universities.

