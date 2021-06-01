Mullaperiyar dam releases water for irrigation in TN

The farmers of Theni district had requested Stalin for release of water from Mullaperiyar reservoir on June 1 so they could commence farming activities for the single crop.

The water was released following an order from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation, I. Perisawami said that the state government has released water from Mullaperiyar reservoir for irrigation purposes in Theni, Dindigul farmlands.

The minister had said that 200 cusecs of water would be released for irrigation and 100 cusecs for drinking purposes from Tuesday onwards.

This is the first time after 2006 that water from the Mullaperiyar reservoir has been released.

This year after considerable rain in the catchment areas, the water level at the Mullaperiyar reservoir reached 130.90 feet (permissible level 142 ft).

Public Works Department officials said in 2006 when water was released from Mullaperiyar the water level was 124.4 ft and if water level touches 120 ft and above, the water has to be released for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Theni PWD officials said that the water released from the reservoir would help irrigate 15,000 acres of farmland helping farmers in Theni, Dindigul and those with farmland along the Periyar mainland in Madurai district.

Periswamy appealed to the farmers to make judicious use of the water released and reap maximum benefits. He also said that the government has already directed cooperative societies to provide loans to farmers without delay.

Cumbum MLA N. Ramakrishnan, District Collector Krishnanunni were present with the minister along with PWD officials and Agriculture department officials.

