Mullaperiyar safe but Centre has no objection if Kerala, TN want new dam

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala's Idukki district is safe, but if Tamil Nadu and Kerala want to construct a new dam in agreement with each other, the Central government will have no objection, said Minister for Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.



Shekhawat on Thursday told the Lok Sabha in response to queries that the Ministry of Environment and Forest has issued terms of reference after Kerala approached it.

"After terms of reference have been issued, if both states in agreement want to construct a new dam, I do not think the Government of India will have any objections to it," he said.

Congress members had said that a new dam in Mullaperiyar was essential keeping in view the safety and security of people living in the command area of the dam.

The minister also said that India's water was least productive and if 10 per cent of the irrigation water is saved, drinking water needs can be met for the next 50 years. (ANI)

