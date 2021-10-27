Mullaperiyar water well within limits, Stalin tells Vijayan

Stalin was responding to a letter written by the Kerala Chief Minister on Monday, requesting Tamil Nadu to draw water so that the water level in the dam is maintained at the permissible level. Vijayan had also said that with incessant rains at the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala's Idukki district, the water level in the dam had shown a sudden rise.

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday told his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan that the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam is well within the limits and that his government is properly monitoring it at regular intervals.

Stalin, in the letter written on Wednesday evening, said: "We are already drawing the maximum quantity of water through the tunnel in the Vaigai dam as requested in your letter. Currently, 2,300 cusecs of water are drawn through the tunnel to the Vaigai basin since 8 a.m. today."

He said that presently the water level in Mullaperiyar dam was well within the storage level permitted by the Supreme Court, as well as in compliance with the upper rule levels approved by the Central Water Commission. Stalin also said that the officers of Tamil Nadu are in regular touch with their counterparts in Kerala.

"I have specifically asked the officials to share in advance all the necessary information on water position and release if any so that your government can initiate such precautionary measures needed before the release of water," he wrote.

He also said that he reciprocated the sentiments expressed by the Kerala Chief Minister on the cordial relationship between the people of the two states, and that both the governments will ensure that the interests of the people of both the states are well safeguarded.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that his government and the people of the state were concerned about the floods in the state of Kerala and the resultant damage faced by the state and its people in the past ten days.

--IANS

aal/vd