Multi-layered security layout to be in place for R-Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police have said that multi-layered security layout will be in place for the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

"The police will be placing a multi-layered security lay-out in connection with the Republic Day celebrations. Necessary liaison and rehearsals have been made with other units like the National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). All the agencies will be working in close coordination with each other," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The police also said that SWAT teams will be specially activated and strategically stationed. The Facial Recognition System of the Delhi Police will also be set up at vantage points for the identification of suspects."Additional 48 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed to supplement the internal mobilisation by Delhi Police of around 22,000 police personnel, in uniform and plainclothes," police added.Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police said that intensive foot patrolling at malls and border picket checking was carried out."Ahead of the Republic Day, intensive foot patrolling at malls, strong vigil from morchas in markets and border picket checking were carried out. Private security guards deployed at malls were also briefed to be a part of the security apparatus."As per instructions of Delhi Police, services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Sunday as part of the security arrangements.The metro schedules of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), and Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) have been partially modified on that day.The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12 noon.All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26. (ANI)