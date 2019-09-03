Multiple casualties feared in ONGC Raigad blaze

Dark smoke rose as the conflagration leapt out from the ONGC premise where the fire broke out around 7 a.m.

"Fire is being contained. No impact on oil processing and gas diverted to to Hazira plans. The situation is being assessed," an ONGC spokesperson told IANS.

Besides the ONGC's own fire services and crisis management teams, fire-fighters from Uran, JNPT, Navi Mumbai and surroundings rushed to battle the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, people in nearby villages have been told to evacuate to safer locations, officials said.