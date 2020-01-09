Multiple explosions after mini truck with LPG cylinders overturns in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Multiple explosions occurred on Thursday after a mini truck full of LPG cylinders overturned in Surat city.

The incident took place in the early hours when a mini truck full of LPG cylinders overturned.

There was a school bus nearby where the mishap took place.



Children in the school bus near the accident site were evacuated safely just before the bus got engulfed in flames.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

