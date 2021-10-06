Multiple people injured in high school shooting in Texas, US

"We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search," the Arlington Police Department tweeted, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Houston, Oct 6 (IANS) Multiple people were injured on Wednesday morning in a high school shooting in Arlington, south central US state of Texas, local media reported.

Ambulances were seen leaving the school as several law enforcement agencies were responding to the scene, said an NBC News report.

The Arlington Police Department said they have identified a suspect and are looking for any information on his whereabouts.

The weapon used by the suspected shooter will be tracked down, pledged Jeff Boshek, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Dallas Field Division, CNN reported.

A 911 caller gave police the name of the suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, according to Arlington Police Department Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. He said numerous calls were made to report the shooting, a CNN report said.

