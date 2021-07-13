  1. Sify.com
  4. Multiple people killed in Canada crane collapse

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 13th, 2021, 15:25:09hrs
Representative image

Ottawa [Canada], July 13 (ANI): July 13 (Xinhua): Multiple people were killed and three others wounded after a crane collapsed in Kelowna city of Canada's British Columbia province Monday, according to Global News.

The crane attached to a high-rise building under construction collapsed around 11 am (1800 GMT) Monday, falling into an adjacent building and a home.
TV video from the scene shows major damage to the building and at least one vehicle. A 250-foot (76.2-meter) radius surrounding the building has been evacuated in case the rest of the crane was to collapse.
The city has declared a local state of emergency in response to the threat to people and property caused by the collapse. (ANI/Sputnik)

