Multiple probe begins into death of Kerala's first transwoman RJ

Kochi, July 21 (IANS) Even as the Ernakulam police of Kerala have already begun a probe into the death of Ananyah Kumari Alex, the first transwoman gender radio jockey who was found hanging at her flat near here on Tuesday evening, State Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday asked Director Health Service (DHS) to also look into it.

According to her friends, the 28-year-old Alex was upset as she had health issues following her gender reassignment surgery that took place last year.

While the local police have registered a case of unnatural death and started the probe, they are waiting for the autopsy report.

However on Wednesday, the Association of the Transgenders called on Veena George, and after hearing their complaint, she asked the DHS to constitute a health expert committee to probe the reassignment surgery.

Alex, who hails from Kollam, became the first transgender radio jockey, besides was a professional makeup artiste and in the April 6 assembly polls, she announced her candidature of a newly formed party from the Vengara constituency in Malappuram district.

But following differences with the party which surfaced a few days before the polls, she had asked voters to not vote for her.

--IANS

