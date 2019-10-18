Mumbai : EC conducts check on Supriya Sule helicopter, nothing objectionable found

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A flying squad of the Election Commission on Friday conducted a check on the helicopter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule at the Mahalaxmi Race Course helipad here.

Nothing objectionable has been found in the checking, EC officials said.



Supriya Sule left on the same helicopter after the check.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

