Mumbai: 20-year-old killed by father for refusing marriage proposal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): A 20-year-old was killed by her father here for refusing to marry a boy of his choice, police said on Tuesday. Police added that the deceased, a resident of Ghatkopar in suburban Mumbai was married to a 26-year old man.

The woman's body was found by the police lying on a footpath in Ghatkopar on Monday.



The gruesome incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"After receiving information that the body of a woman was lying on a footpath in Ghatkopar, my team reached the spot and made efforts to ascertain the identity of the deceased. After a thorough investigation we found that the father killed his daughter who refused to marry a boy of his choice," said Akhilesh Singh, DCP.

After refusing the proposal brought by her father, the woman married of her choice and was residing in Ghatkopar, he said.

In another incident , a woman died after an unidentified person attacked her on her head and neck with a sharp weapon in Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar on Monday.

The incident took place while the woman was on her way to her relative's house, police said. (ANI)

