Mumbai: 44-year-old man attempts suicide, admitted to hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A 44-year old man attempted suicide on Tuesday. He has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.



The person has been identified as Rizwan Abdul Hamid Jamadar.

Police said that he tried to commit suicide by putting kerosene oil on his body in Shivaji Nagar area. Police admitted to Rajawadi hospital in the area for treatment.

According to the police, Rizwan is not in a condition to give his statement. Hence the reasons for the attempted suicide are not yet known. (ANI)

