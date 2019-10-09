Mumbai: 6 injured after electric wire falls on huts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): At least six people including four children were injured after suffering from electric shock when a high tension wire fell on huts in Wadala area here on Wednesday.

The incident was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The wire fell on huts in Ganesh Nagar Mandir, Salt road, near Shiv Sena Shakha in Wadala east.



The injured - Jagruti Chikate (36 years), Swara Chikate (2 years) and Ansh Khargaonkar (1.5 years) were admitted to KEM Hospital and are in stable condition according to fire department.

The remaining - Dipti Alankar Khargavkar (5) received 30-35 per cent burns, Khushi Pandurang Chikale (3) had 10-15 per cent burns and Jayshri Alankar Khargavkar (40) received 40-45 per cent burns and have been admitted to Sion Hospital, fire department officials said. (ANI)

