Mumbai: 6 Nigerians arrested for staying without visa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Six Nigerians who were staying without any valid visa or other documents in the Nallasopara region were arrested.

Acting on the directions of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP), the police teams have been carrying out verification of all the foreign nationals after getting tipped off about Nigerian and Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the Vasai area.



As a part of these operations, the police team on Tuesday arrested 6 Nigerian citizens out of which, five did not have any valid documents related to their entry in India, the sixth, on the other hand, was arrested for staying on a visa which had expired more than a year ago.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

