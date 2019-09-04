Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday as a result of which BEST buses plying on the roads have been diverted on some routes.

The Sion road number 24 route bus has been diverted via Sion road number 3. The Samaj Mandir Hall-Pratiksha Nagar route has been diverted via Jai Shankar Yagnik Marg. Motilal Nagar Post Office route has been diverted via Best Nagar Marg. Gandhi Market (King Circle) route has been diverted via Bhaudaji road.



Diversions have also been made in Malad and Andheri areas.

Water-logging occurred in Sion and in areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

"I am unable to attend my classes due to heavy rain in the city. Waterlogging is a perennial issue in Mumbai. At times the cap of the gutters are also open so there is a fear while crossing the roads as one may fall in the ditches," Manav Chaudhary, a local resident said.

"The BMC should address the waterlogging issues in the city. The water should be pumped out using motors," he added.

"There should be proper maintenance of the drains so that waterlogging does not take place here," Shubham, another resident said. (ANI)

