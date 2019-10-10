Mumbai: Caretaker of Salman Khan's bungalow arrested in 1990 robbery case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The caretaker of Salman Khan's Gorai-based bungalow was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in connection with a 1990 robbery case on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested person identified as Shakti Siddheshwar Rana (62) had been working for Khan for the past 15 years.



The police had arrested Rana and two others in connection with the robbery case in 1990 but they received bail and fled. When they did not appear in the court for the hearing, a non-bailable warrant was issued against them.

Rana had reportedly changed his identity and had been hiding for the last 29 years.

The crime branch searched the Gorai-based bungalow and arrested the accused after receiving a tip-off in the matter.

The three had allegedly forcefully entered into a house, thrash the residents and rob their houses in the year 1990 in Mumbai. (ANI)

