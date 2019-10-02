Mumbai: CM Fadnavis participates in Swachhta Abhiyan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in a 'Swachhta Abhiyaan,' at Sion-Koliwada area in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Leading a cleanliness drive in the area, he urged people to keep the country clean.Fadnavis also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary."Our Salutations to Mahatma Gandhi ji on Gandhi Jayanti! It is very special that we are celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. India is marching forward with great speed towards fulfilling Bapu's dreams of rural development, Make In India and Clean India !", he tweeted.In another tweeted he paid homage to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and said, "My Pranam to the Former PM of India Lal Bahadur Shastri ji who gave us the mantra of #JaiJawanJaiKisan on his birth anniversary today!".To mark the day, another clean-up drive was organised at city's Versova beach, which was led by environment activist Afroz Shah.Speaking to media person he said: "Gandhi's dream of a clean India must be fulfilled, it must be done every week. We must follow his philosophy every day. Love the country and show love in this way."A number of events including cleanliness drives were organised in different parts of the country to mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. (ANI)