Mumbai: Commissioner of Police holds talks with members of Muslim community to clear doubts about CAA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve on Wednesday said that he held talks with members of the Muslim community to clear their doubts regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.



"Today I had a talk with representatives of Muslim society. It was seen that there were many doubts in the Muslim and Hindu communities regarding the CAA. This is the reason why we held talks with them. We cleared the fact that Indian citizens have nothing to fear about the CAA," said Barve.

"There are agitations and protests but when Police works in tandem with the society then the protests could be handled in the correct way as well. We give permissions for democratic protests but if there is a doubt regarding the demonstration, we take care that no untoward situation arises," he added.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

