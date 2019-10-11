Mumbai: Election Commission seizes over Rs 63 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Election Commission officials and police have seized Rs 63.09 lakh suspected cash from two different places in Mumbai.

Officials seized Rs 58.58 lakh from Mumbai's Byculla area from an SUV on Thursday evening and Rs 4.51 lakh from Dharavi today.



The cash has been kept with the police and income-tax officials were being informed.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

