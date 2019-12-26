Mumbai: FIR registered against 5 people for thrashing Wadala resident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): An FIR was registered against five people here in connection with the assault of Wadala resident Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari allegedly by Shiv Sena workers over an 'objectionable' social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Tiwari had alleged that he was thrashed by Shiv Sena workers who also tonsured his head.



"On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," he had said.

On December 17, Thackeray had compared police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the Central government to not do what they are doing with students," he had said.

Thackeray's statements came after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in the university area earlier this month. (ANI)

