Mumbai: Foreigners in huge numbers throng 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Scores of foreigners from across the globe thronged Mumbai to take part in the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession carried out here on Thursday.

One of the foreigners, hailing from Bangkok told ANI: "This is the third time that I came along with my friends here to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. I can't explain our love for Lord Ganesha. That's the sole reason why we are in Mumbai during these days."





"If we get chance to visit India again during these festivals, we'll definitely come," she added.



Another foreigner said, "In Thailand, a lot of people follow Buddhism. However, we respect the Hindu religion because it is much older than Buddhism. The religions are for heart and soul and Lord Ganesha is in our souls. All I ask from Ganesha is to preserve peace in the world."



Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan is a festival that occurs 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)

"If we get chance to visit India again during these festivals, we'll definitely come," she added.Another foreigner said, "In Thailand, a lot of people follow Buddhism. However, we respect the Hindu religion because it is much older than Buddhism. The religions are for heart and soul and Lord Ganesha is in our souls. All I ask from Ganesha is to preserve peace in the world."Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan is a festival that occurs 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)