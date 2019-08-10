Mumbai: Foundation stone for new liquid cargo jetty laid at JNPT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday laid the foundation stone for development of an additional Liquid Cargo Jetty at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai.

Built at a cost of over Rs 300 crore, the project will cater to the increased demand for handling liquid cargo like edible oil, LPG, molasses and other chemicals.



Present at the occasion, Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid focus on port-led development. Keeping this in view, India's ports are being developed and modernized in line with global best practices."

The minister further added that the new terminal will increase JNPT's present capacity of 6.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum to an additional 4.5 Million Tonnes per Annum. (ANI)

