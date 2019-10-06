Mumbai: Government is following court's decision in Aarey Colony, says BJP leader Somaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was following the court's order with respect to cutting of trees in Aarey Colony.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said: "We acknowledge and respect the judiciary. BJP and Fadnavis government respect the Constitution. It is following the court's order in Aarey Colony."

"It is very painful that some activists are comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis with General Dyer. We strongly oppose it. If required, we will approach the Election Commission to complain about it," he said."With the metro rail project, our intention is to reduce the pressure from Mumbai local trains," he said."We don't want to delay the project anymore. If the project is further delayed, then the ultimate burden will be on Mumbaikars," he added.A local court on Saturday sent 29 people to judicial custody for five days while police detained 55 others in connection with protests against the cutting of trees in the Aarey Colony area.According to the police, as many as 38 people were arrested out of which 29 were produced before the Borivali Court, which sent them to judicial custody.The protesters opposed the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They have demanded the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project. (ANI)