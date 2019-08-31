Mumbai: Javadekar unveils new logo, certificate design of CBFC

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar on Saturday unveiled the new logo and certificate design of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The launch took place during a special interaction event, between the film industry of India and board members of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), organised by CBFC in Mumbai today.Prominent film industry personalities like Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boney Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunal Kohli were present, apart from Secretary, I&B, Amit Khare and Chairman, CBFC, Prasoon Joshi.Addressing the film industry and CBFC board members, Javadekar said, "The introduction of QR code in the new certificate design is in sync with the changing digital world. It will bring in greater transparency and provide richer information to filmmakers."He congratulated CBFC for the effectiveness with which it has been discharging its functions."When cable television and later DTH was introduced, people never imagined that prices of TV channels can be so low, but it will soon happen after the order of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). These days, due to social media, with just one or two shows, it becomes clear whether a film will succeed or not," Javadekar added.Noting the importance of entertainment in modern life, the Minister made an appeal to all TV producers to use technology so that visually impaired people can understand the films better: "Such technology can be used at a cost of 1 or 2 lakh rupees per film. Similarly, private news channels should also try to bring out at least one bulletin per week for deaf people," said Javadekar.Speaking about the upcoming golden jubilee edition of International Film Festival of India, the Minister said: "IFFI this year will be very special. The theme of IFFI 2019 is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The opening and closing ceremonies will reflect this theme. I appeal to all to come and attend it. As our Prime Minister said, the film is industry too; we are trying to have Film Business Summit, which will look into the business aspect of films. Film Bazaar is planned to be organized in Mumbai, which will look into business promotion, technology diffusion and export promotion."Javadekar said that the Government is changing the Cinematograph Act, in order to curb piracy.Commenting on the new design, the Chairman, CBFC said: "I believe design should reflect the contemporary digital world and leverage the ease that technology has brought in our work processes. The design change is not cosmetic; it is extremely functional and underlines CBFC's positive value-added approach."The new design is futuristic in its approach and in sync with the new digital world. It is also interactive in its design sensibility: by scanning the QR code, more information on the certificate can be obtained online. Prasoon Joshi himself has conceptualised the new look. The design has been done by designer Shri Rohit Devgun, with technical support from NSDL, an official statement said. (ANI)