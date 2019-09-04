Mumbai: Local train timetables revised due to track failure in Virar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Due to heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas, track failure occurred at Virar station earlier on Wednesday due to which train timetables have been revised on the Western Railway route of the suburban train services.

"Due to track failure in Virar, slow trains in down direction towards Virar will be running between Churchgate to Vasai Road stations on Wednesday," Western Railway informed in a release.



"All remaining trains are running late by 15-20 minutes. AC-EMU local train will be running between Churchgate and Vasai stations until further notice," the Western Railway added.

As per the latest update, a fast local train started from Virar at 10.43 am after clamping points. (ANI)

