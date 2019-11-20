Mumbai: Minor allegedly abducted, gang-raped; three arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Three accused were arrests in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Nallasopara area. The incident, according to the police, had taken place on November 16.

The victim had left her home for a morning walk with her friends when the prime accused, Amit, stopped her near Achole Talao lake and after assaulting her friends, took the victim to a room.



In the room, the four accused kept her captive for more than 12 hours and raped her.

The friends of the victims complained about this at the Tulinj police station. The police, with the help of the mobile number of the victim, was able to trace her.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO was registered and the three accused were arrested.

The search for the fourth absconding accused is on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

