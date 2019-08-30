Mumbai: NCP demands SIT probe after 19-year old gang rape victim dies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The NCP staged a protest seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led investigation into the case where a 19-year-old girl died after she was gang-raped over a month ago in Mumbai on her birthday.

The victim died in a hospital in Aurangabad on Wednesday. The accused in the case are still absconding.Leading the protest NCP leader Supriya Sule told media, "We demand that the inquiry should be conducted properly in this case. We demand an SIT-led investigation in this case. We will not rest until the deceased's family gets justice."Hitting out at the Maharashtra government, Sule added, "This government is insensitive towards such incidents."The police had on August 2 registered a case against four unidentified persons for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl on her birthday in Chembur area in Mumbai.The police had registered a 'Zero FIR' and transferred it to Chunabhatti police station.The girl was allegedly raped by four men on July 7, when she was returning home from her friend's house after her birthday celebrations.According to the family of the victim, the girl did not inform anyone about the incident for weeks and kept crying.After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a hospital in Aurangabad, where the doctor revealed that she was raped. (ANI)