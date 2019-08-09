Mumbai: One dead after building collapses in Masjid Bandar, three rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): At least one person died while another was grievously injured after a portion of Sayyad Building collapsed at Masjid Bandar here on Friday.

Three people were also rescued from the incident site.

Earlier, it was reported that around two-three persons who were engaged in the demolition of the building were feared trapped under the debris after a portion of the building collapsed.



Police along with a rescue team had rushed to the spot to restrain damage soon after the building fell. (ANI)

