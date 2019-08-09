  1. Sify.com
  4. Mumbai: One dead after building collapses in Masjid Bandar, three rescued

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 09, 2019 23:49 hrs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): At least one person died while another was grievously injured after a portion of Sayyad Building collapsed at Masjid Bandar here on Friday.
Three people were also rescued from the incident site.
Earlier, it was reported that around two-three persons who were engaged in the demolition of the building were feared trapped under the debris after a portion of the building collapsed.


Police along with a rescue team had rushed to the spot to restrain damage soon after the building fell. (ANI)

