Mumbai: Police find Rs 1.5 lakh in coins, FD of over Rs 8 lakh from deceased beggar's home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Police on Saturday recovered a fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakh and cash around Rs 1.50 lakh from the residence of a deceased beggar in Govandi.

"A beggar Birju Chandra Azad died in an accident while trespassing the railway track between Govandi and Mankhurd station on October 4," Nand Kumar Saste, Senior Police Inspector at Vashi GRP said.



When a police team tried to find out details about the beggar and searched his house in a slum in Govandi, they were shocked to find documents of fixed deposit in a bank to the tune of Rs 8.77 lakh and also a huge amount of coins which amounted to Rs 1.50 lakh. (ANI)

