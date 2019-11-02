Mumbai: Police raids dance bar; arrests 22, rescues 10 women, recovers around Rs 94 k cash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police arrested 22 persons, recovered around Rs 94,000 in cash and rescued ten women after it raided a dance bar in the city in the wee hours of Saturday.

Acting on tip-off, the ANC raided Kaka Bar and Restaurant located at Laxmi Narayan shopping centre on Poddar Road in Malad East.



The girls working as bar dancers were found to be performing on a makeshift dance floor at the time when the team raided the premises.

"The bar is notorious for being a 'safe house' for shady elements who claimed to be working as 'police informers'. ANC arrested 22 persons including - 14 customers, 5 stewards and waiters, the supervisor, manager and the cashier," DCP Shivdeep Lande said.

Following the raid, a case has been registered with Dindoshi police station under Sections - 294, 114, 34 of IPC read with sections 3, 8(1)(2)(4) of Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscenity in Hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and Protection of Dignity of Woman Act 2016. (ANI)

