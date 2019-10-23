Mumbai: Policemen injured after protest turns violent in Chembur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Seven policemen were injured following a clash with local protestors here on Tuesday.

The protestors turned violent in Mumbai's Chembur Kurla area following the last rite procession of a man who had committed suicide alleging police in-action in case of his missing daughter.



A large number of locals took part in the last rite procession of the victim. However, during the same, some locals started pelting stone and also damaged four police vehicles. Police also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the angry mob.

According to DCP Shashi Kumar Meena, deceased Pancharam Rithadia's daughter had gone missing six months back and her father allegedly committed suicide at Vadala station a few days back.

Following the clash with locals, large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Injured policemen were admitted in the hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

