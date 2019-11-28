Mumbai: Poster featuring picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira Gandhi seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As the stage is set for the newly formed alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- led by Uddhav Thackeray to form the government in Maharashtra, a poster was seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan here featuring a picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira Gandhi.

"Balasaheb Thackeray's dream fulfilled, Chief Minister from Shiv Sena," reads the poster. The Sena patriarch is seen greeting Indira in a throwback picture on the poster which also features Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray.Contrary to popular belief, Bal Thackeray was a supporter of several of Indira Gandhi's policies. In fact, Shiv Sena has, on more than one occasion, lent support to the Congress. Thackeray had also supported the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975 when most of the other parties were vehemently protesting against it.On Wednesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had accused the BJP of using Bal Thackeray's image to win elections. "For 25 years they used the posters of Balasaheb Thackeray to win elections in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh," Raut had said.Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6:40 pm.Top Shiv Sena leaders have said that they are fulfilling the promise made to their party's founder Bal Thackeray of having a chief minister from the party.Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape. He was also the founder of the Marathi language newspaper 'Saamana' and did not hold any official positions during his political career.Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.The political developments in Maharashtra come after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test".In a sudden turn of events, both Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state.The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly in last month's polls followed by Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44). (ANI)