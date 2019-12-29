Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam interrupted from speaking during anti-CAA protest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam was interrupted while he was giving a speech at a protest against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday.

Some people objected to Nirupam saying he was giving a "political" speech in Eidgah Maidan in the Jogeshwari East area of Mumbai. However, Nirupam made them understand that he was not representing any party there.



Attacking the BJP-led government, the Congress leader said: Since 2014, the BJP government came in existence and they are bringing new laws every day. Now they came with the Citizenship Amendment Act. This act is against the Constitution."

Nirupam said that people should continue their agitation until the legislation is not taken back.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)