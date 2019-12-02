Mumbai: SUV belonging to Shiv Sena MP kills spotted deer in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): An SUV belonging to Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit killed a spotted deer in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The incident took place on November 28 evening when the SUV ran over the spotted deer inside the national park. Gavit was not present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to information provided by the Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed, the officials have seized the SUV and arrested the driver.



A case has also been registered against the driver for rash driving and under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Rajendra Gavit is a Shiv Sena MP from Palghar constituency in Maharashtra. (ANI)

