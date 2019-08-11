  1. Sify.com
Mumbai: Thane -Vashi local derailed

Last Updated: Sun, Aug 11, 2019 22:11 hrs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Two coaches of Thane-Vashi local got derailed between Thane and Airoli on Sunday.
However, no injury to any passenger is reported but traffic on trans harbour line was temporarily suspended.
"Two coaches of TV-85 (Thane-Vashi) local derailed between Thane and Airoli. No injury to any passengers reported. Up and Down trans harbour line traffic suspended temporarily," said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway.


He said that the restoration work of rerailing the coaches is going on and inconvenience caused is regretted (ANI)

