Mumbai: Thousands protest outside Hari Masjid over CAA, NRC

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Dec 20 (ANI): Thousands of people gathered outside Hari Masjid area here on Friday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.



People joined the protest after attending the 'Friday prayers' at the mosque.

All due permissions were given by the local police station on conditions of ''no hate speech and maintenance of law and order."

Heavy police were deployed and security arrangements made to oversee the event.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday spoke to representatives of the Muslim community via video conferencing and requested them to maintain law and order during protests against CAA and NRC.

Leaders of several opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday urging him to advise the government to withdraw the law.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

