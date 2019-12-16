Mumbai: TISS students protest police action in Jamia Nagar violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Monday boycotted their classes and held a rally here against the 'attack' by Delhi Police on Jamia Millia Islamia University students in New Delhi, while they were holding a protest against the new citizenship law.



"We are carrying out this rally to protest against the attack on the students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). They were brutally attacked. We cannot keep quiet seeing the brutality that happened there," one of the protestors told ANI.

Students raised slogans denouncing the Delhi Police for 'attacking' the students.

A clash ensued between Delhi Police personnel and protestors after a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

University administration officials alleged that the police later entered the campus and harassed the students.

The students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had also staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) on Sunday after clashes at the Jamia campus. (ANI)

