Mumbai: Two held for growing Cannabis at their residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested two persons for growing Cannabis at their residence in Mahul area of Chembur here.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Sharma and Frenikx Rajaiya.

According to a press note by the Mumbai Police, "The accused used Dark Net to order banned cannabis seeds from an online company from outside India. Police have also recovered 1 kg Cannabis and 54 gram MD drug."



Both are arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS act and were produced before a court. They have been sent to police custody till December 20, the police added. (ANI)

