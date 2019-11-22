Mumbai: Uddhav, Aaditya hold meeting with Sharad Pawar at his residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray left NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence after holding a brief meeting on Friday.



Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present along with Uddhav and Aaditya at Sharad Pawar's residence for the meeting held at midnight.

The meeting between the two leaders began a little before midnight and went on for close to half an hour.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was also present at the meeting held at Sharad Pawar's residence.

Earlier yesterday, Sanjay Raut had stated that NCP, Congress, and his party will form a government before December 1, while asserting that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state. (ANI)

