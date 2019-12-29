Mumbai: Wadala resident who was 'assaulted' by Shiv Sena workers files fresh complaint seeking protection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Hiramani Tiwari, a Wadala resident, who was allegedly assaulted and tonsured by Shiv Sena workers has filed a fresh complaint at Wadala TT police station about his being threatened by the accused on social media and has sought protection.

Tiwari was accompanied by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya when he visited the police station for filing his complaint.In his complaint dated December 28, Tiwari has requested to ensure his as well as his family's security.On December 25, it was reported that four people had been arrested in connection with the assault on Tiwari, who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers over an 'objectionable' social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.Earlier, the police had registered an FIR against five people in connection with the case.Tiwari had alleged that he was thrashed by Shiv Sena workers who also tonsured his head."On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," he had said.On December 17, Thackeray had compared police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre."What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the Central government to not do what they are doing with students," he had said.Thackeray's statements came after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent in the university area earlier this month in which several students were injured. (ANI)