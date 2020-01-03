Mumbai: Woman commits suicide by jumping off terrace of building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building named Rock Enclave situated in Kandivali West on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dimple Vadher. She was believed to have been depressed due to some family and personal issues in the past few days, police said.



The woman, who was staying with her mother, jumped from the 8th floor at 5:30 pm yesterday, police added.

A case of accidental death has been registered and police is conducting an investigation into the matter.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

