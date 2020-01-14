Mumbai: Woman murdered in parking lot, accused jumps from high rise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A man allegedly killed a woman in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Bhandup in Mumbai, and later jumped from his apartment in a high rise building.

The woman was murdered on Monday and the accused was identified through CCTV footage.

The murder victim identified as Yasmita Salunkhe lived on the fourth floor in the Vakratund building in Bhandup.



According to the Mumbai Police, Salunkhe, lived with her husband and two children in the society.

At 1330 on January 13, she was leaving to pick her children from the school, when the incident occured.

While investigating through the CCTV footage, it was discovered that a person named Kishore Sawant was responsible for the murder.

Later, when the police reached his apartment for questioning it was found that he had jumped off the building from his own apartment complex.

Police have registered a case under section 302 and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

