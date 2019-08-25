  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Mumbai: Woman rescued by RPF jawan at Currey Road railway station

Mumbai: Woman rescued by RPF jawan at Currey Road railway station

Last Updated: Sun, Aug 25, 2019 12:31 hrs

A woman fell down while boarding a moving train; she was rescued by an RPF Jawan. Photo/ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A woman was rescued from getting crushed by a local train at the Currey Road local station here on Friday evening by a jawan of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff.
The 52-year-old woman has been identified as named Ramabai, said RPF.


As per a CCTV footage of the incident, the woman intended to alight a moving train at the Currey Road railway station. But she fell in the process and before she would have fallen into the gap between the platform and the local train, a Jawan of the RPF staff Sachin Kumar held the woman and pushed her back.
The train was heading to Thane station from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features