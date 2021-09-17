Mumbai: 13 injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): A total of 13 people have suffered minor injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.



The flyover connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) main road and Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am today.

All the injured have been shifted to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz.

The DCP further informed that there is no loss of life and no person is missing.

The city police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot to conduct search operations. (ANI)

