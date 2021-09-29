  1. Sify.com
  4. Mumbai: 2 drug dealers held with cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 29th, 2021, 23:30:04hrs
Officials of Anti-Narcotics Cell with the two accused.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers from the area and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the two accused, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.
One of the accused, Mohammad Noman Shahid Qureshi (38), is a journalist by profession. The other accused has been identified as Yakub Naganila (41).
Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

