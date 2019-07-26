Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project to be completed by 2023: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), also known as Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to Dr Vikas Mahatme, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the MAHSR project of 508-kilometre length has been sanctioned by the Government.



"This project is being executed by a special purpose vehicle namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), with the financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,08,000 crore," he said.

So far, the expenditure of Rs 3226.8 crore has been incurred on the project up to June 2019, he said in his statement.

Responding to when will the Government expand the bullet train network all over the country, the Minister of Railways informed: "Bullet Train or High-Speed Rail Projects are highly capital and technology-intensive, and therefore, their proposals for other sections are subject to technical feasibility, financial and economic viability and availability of funding". (ANI)

